The Best Quentin Tarantino Characters, From ‘Pulp Fiction’ to ‘Kill Bill’

"Jackie Brown" — Jackie Brown (Pam Grier)

Image Credit: ©Miramax/Courtesy Everett Collection

As an adaptation of Elmore Leonard’s 1992 novel “Rum Punch,” the characters in “Jackie Brown” are by definition not Tarantino’s original creations. But by casting 1970s star Pam Grier, what he does with the title character — a 44-year-old white woman named Jackie Burke on the page — is nothing short of transformational: Grier lends her not only the desperation and resourcefulness that’s in the original story, but gives dimensionality, strength and sex appeal to a marginalized and would-be washed-up woman the world has decided is past her prime. Notwithstanding the filmmaker’s obvious and well-earned affection for his leading lady, a mainstay of his 1970s movie watching, he gives the character (and by extension, Grier herself) an opportunity to showcase the grace, charisma and sophistication she’s never been afforded by a system that sized her up by her race or her age or her job — and use that ignorance to extricate herself from the tightening noose of an increasingly difficult situation (and earn a nice little payday in the process). For a character who’s almost immediately put behind the 8-ball, audiences either want or want to be Jackie Brown, not simply because she outsmarts federal officers and quick-witted crime bosses but because she makes doing it look so damn good, even when it’s not easy. — TG