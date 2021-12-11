10 Best Movies About Porn Stars, From ‘Boogie Nights’ to ‘Red Rocket’

Although pornographic films have been around since the late 1800s, even having a near-mainstream surge in popularity in the early ’70s thanks to films like 1972’s “Deep Throat” and provocateurs like Andy Warhol, major films about the pornography business took a lot longer to gain mass appeal. Early works, like Paul Schrader’s 1979 “Hardcore,” treated the industry as dark and sinister. But things lightened up considerably with the honest and heartfelt depiction of the adult films and the people who make them in Paul Thomas Anderson’s 1997 hit “Boogie Nights,” which earned plenty of awards buzz. From there the floodgates opened, from broad comedies (2004’s “The Girl Next Door”) to rom-coms (2008’s “Zack and Miri Make a Porno”) to complex biopics (2013’s “Lovelace”). To coincide with the release of Sean Baker’s acclaimed indie “Red Rocket,” about a down-on-his-luck adult actor returning to his Texas hometown, Variety has selected the top 10 movies about porn stars.