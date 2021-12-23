×

As the Best Picture Race Comes Into Focus, a Look at the Key Players

By
Shalini Dore, Selome Hailu, Carole Horst, Jenelle Riley, Malina Saval, Jazz Tangcay, Jennifer Yuma
Best Pictures Contenders 2022
Being the Richardos: Glen Wilson/Amazon Studios; Coda: AppleTV+; Nightmare Alley: Kerry Hayes/Fox; Tragedy of Macbeth: AppleTV+

As the year comes to a close and the major awards contenders have screened, we look at some of the films competing for a slot in the best picture race.

