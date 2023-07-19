10 Best Disney Oscar Winners for Original Song, From ‘Pinocchio’ to ‘Beauty and the Beast’

Memorable songs have been synonymous with the Disney brand for decades, captivating audiences and earning immense respect from critics, and especially Oscar voters. Approaching its centennial, the House of Mickey has garnered 40 noms for original song and walked away with the statuette 16 times, the most for any movie studio in history. These winning moments have brought music icons like Elton John and Phil Collins to the stage, in addition to history-making representation for duos like Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez (twice).

In honor of Walt Disney Co.’s 100th birthday later this year, Variety ranks the 10 best Disney tunes (including subsidiaries) to win the Oscar for best original song.

Disney has shown an innate ability to tell powerful stories through music. The studio’s first Oscar nom and win for original song came with the beautiful “When You Wish Upon a Star” from the animated classic “Pinocchio” (1940).

Talented artists have lent their abilities to these songs, known for their catchy melodies, memorable lyrics and empowering messages. However, in hindsight, some of the winners, many consider to be the “wrong song” from the film to triumph. See “Mary Poppins” (1964), where “Chim Chim Cher-ee” won without the two superior tracks “Let’s Go Fly a Kite” and “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious” not even being recognized.

Read the 10 best Oscar original song winners down below, and watch the video clip embedded within the featured image.

Honorable mention: “Chim Chim Cher-ee” from “Mary Poppins” (1964): “You Must Love Me” from “Evita” (1996); “If I Didn’t Have You” from “Monsters Inc.” (2001)

In advance of Walt Disney Co.’s 100th anniversary on Oct. 16, Variety is taking a look at its rich creative legacy. For 10 weeks beginning July 5, Variety will publish a new “best of” list honoring the powerhouse company’s many accomplishments. With a long-lasting legacy of bringing joy to people globally, the cultural impact of Disney may be impossible to measure, but we’ll surely try with each new entry.