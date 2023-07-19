10 Best Disney Oscar Winners for Original Song, From ‘Pinocchio’ to ‘Beauty and the Beast’

Memorable songs have been synonymous with the Disney brand for decades, captivating audiences and earning immense respect from critics, and especially Oscar voters. Approaching its centennial, the House of Mickey has garnered 40 noms for original song and walked away with the statuette 16 times, the most for any movie studio in history. These winning moments have brought music icons like Elton John and Phil Collins to the stage, in addition to history-making representation for duos like Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez (twice).
In honor of Walt Disney Co.’s 100th birthday later this year, Variety ranks the 10 best Disney tunes (including subsidiaries) to win the Oscar for best original song.
Disney has shown an innate ability to tell powerful stories through music. The studio’s first Oscar nom and win for original song came with the beautiful “When You Wish Upon a Star” from the animated classic “Pinocchio” (1940).
Talented artists have lent their abilities to these songs, known for their catchy melodies, memorable lyrics and empowering messages. However, in hindsight, some of the winners, many consider to be the “wrong song” from the film to triumph. See “Mary Poppins” (1964), where “Chim Chim Cher-ee” won without the two superior tracks “Let’s Go Fly a Kite” and “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious” not even being recognized.
Read the 10 best Oscar original song winners down below, and watch the video clip embedded within the featured image.
Honorable mention: “Chim Chim Cher-ee” from “Mary Poppins” (1964): “You Must Love Me” from “Evita” (1996); “If I Didn’t Have You” from “Monsters Inc.” (2001)
'Pocahontas' (1995): 'Colors of the Wind'
While the animated interpretation of Pocahontas leaves out key facts — such as the entire genocide of indigenous peoples and John Smith’s pedophilia-obsessed mind — the lyrical depth of composer Alan Menken and lyricist Stephen Schwartz shines through in the environmental-themed number. Sung by Judy Kuhn, it has soaring melody and emotional connection that interconnects cultures, promoting unity and harmony. Wouldn’t that be a wonderful world to live in, eh?
'The Muppets' (2011): 'Man or Muppet'
The standout number of the 2011 Muppet movie exemplifies the witty nature of our famed characters we’ve grown to love for decades. Penned by Bret McKenzie, best known for his work on “Flight of the Concords,” the song boasts comedic songwriting cleverness that is absolutely precise as Walter and Gary (Jason Segel and Peter Linz) struggle with their identities and purpose.
'Tarzan' (1999): 'You'll Be in My Heart'
Phil Collins’ soulful tone and heartfelt lyrics created an emotional song that resonated in the 1999 animated hit. The universal message of love, support and the enduring nature of family pulled at audiences’ heartstrings everywhere, becoming an anthem of parental love. A commercial hit as well, the cherished song represents the movie’s emotional core, which has left a lasting imprint on pop culture.
'The Little Mermaid' (1989): 'Under the Sea'
Composed by Alan Menken with lyrics by Howard Ashman, “Under the Sea” is one of the few tracks that are outdone by other songs in a movie (i.e., “Part of Your World”) but still stands tall as a great winner.
With its catchy Caribbean-inspired melody, lively instrumentation and fantastic vocals by Samuel E. Wright as Sebastian, the crab, the energetic number exude joy and playful candor. The song also played a pivotal role in the resurgence of Disney animated musicals of the late 1980s and ’90s and has endured for years after in the Broadway musical and live-action film adaptation.
'Coco' (2017): 'Remember Me'
“I’m not crying. You’re crying.”
Unless you were born with a hollow tin chest, you said some version of that sentence when getting to the profoundly moving song in Pixar’s “Coco.” Sung by various characters throughout the film and written by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez (their second win), its greatest impact comes when Miguel uses the piece to communicate the pain and regret to his beloved great-grandmother Coco surrounding the celebration of the Mexican holiday, Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead).
A cultural statement for Latinos in film, it celebrates traditions and family. “Remember Me” will always sit comfortably on any list that discusses movie music.
'Frozen' (2013): 'Let It Go'
Parents who had children during the holiday season 2013 may have PTSD from having the song (and movie) on a never-ending loop in their homes. Nonetheless, the fantasy phenomenon by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez provided an empowering message of liberation and self-acceptance for people of all ages. Anchored by Idina Menzel’s powerhouse vocals as Elsa, “Let It Go” soars with a beautiful chorus and emotional crescendos, solidifying its place in the pantheon of iconic Disney tunes in record time.
'Pinocchio' (1940): 'When You Wish Upon a Star'
Disney’s classic about the wooden boy who has a growing nose problem begins with a timeless classic, written by Leigh Harline and Ned Washington and sung by Cliff Edwards as Jiminy Cricket. Now synonymous with the Disney brand, it serves as the signature song of the Walt Disney Co., and has inspired countless generations to believe in the power of their dreams and aspirations.
Embodying the spirit of Disney magic, the studio’s first original song winner has become an emblem of hope, standing tall in the history of animation and music.
'Aladdin' (1992): 'A Whole New World'
Transporting viewers on a magical carpet ride, the Alan Menken and Tim Rice written track beautifully captures the enchantment of Aladdin and Jasmine’s blossoming romance. A timeless tale of exploration and love, it resonated with audiences worldwide, covered by countless artists (it was Ruben Studdard’s single best moment on the second season of “American Idol”), and topped the music charts, offering hope and promise of a brighter future for dreamers. Worth mentioning: the equally energetic “Friend Like Me” that was nominated alongside it.
'The Lion King' (1994): 'Can You Feel the Love Tonight'
In what I consider to be the greatest animated film ever made, the music of “The Lion King” stands out among the best movie soundtracks of all time. The love and friendship track, composed by Elton John and lyrics by Tim Rice, is a melodic beauty that brings Simba and Nala together. Amid the Disney renaissance of the ’90s that had the studio owning nearly every original song race, the movie also got additional noms for “Circle of Life” and “Hakuna Matata,” both of which would have been incredible winners.
'Beauty and the Beast' (1991): 'Beauty and the Beast'
Composed by Alan Menken with lyrics by Howard Ashman, the titular song from the first animated best picture nominee is a tender and unforgettable classic full of sweeping melodies that provide the utmost comfort.
Angela Lansbury sings it as the matriarch Mrs. Potts, and her sweet and emotive vocals speak to the enduring power of love, reminding audiences of the beauty that can be found deep within every individual.
A chart-topping hit, covered exquisitely by one of the greatest vocalists of all time, Celine Dion, the film and music became cornerstones of Disney’s legacy, leading to successful adaptation on Broadway and other stage productions. A cultural fabric for the Disney emblem.