The Best New Podcasts of 2022

Lend me an ear! The surge in podcasting continued apace this year, yielding a bumper crop of top-shelf audio programming. Variety staff picked 20 podcasts — spanning drama, comedy, true crime and docuseries, interview shows and more — from among the thousands that came out this year that were our favorite listens.

Note that these selections are podcasts that debuted during 2022. That means we didn’t consider popular, long-running (and very good!) shows such as “This American Life,” the New York Times’ “The Daily,” “SmartLess” and “Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend.”