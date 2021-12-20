×

optional screen reader

Switch edition between U.S. Edition Asia Edition Global Edition
Plus Icon Read Next: Comedians Tom Segura, Christina P Sign Exclusive SiriusXM Podcast Deal

Best New Podcasts of 2021

Best Podcasts of 2021
Courtesy Images

Audio entertainment has boomed in recent years, and today literally millions of individual podcasts are a click away from your ears. Spotify, for one, currently hosts more than 3.2 million podcast titles.

From a mysterious death off the coast of Malibu, to a unique look at the life of pop star Selena, to a “podcast movie” starring Kiernan Shipka, this year’s selection is informative and topical, not to mention entertaining.

Here are 20 notable podcasts that debuted this year, selected by Variety staff — each worth a listen.

optional screen reader

Comments

More From Our Brands

ad