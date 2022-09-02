20 Best Movies New to Streaming in September: ‘Elvis,’ ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ and More

The summer movie season is technically over after the Labor Day holiday weekend, but it’s still living on in a big way this month on streaming. September sees the streaming debuts of top summer blockbusters such as Disney’s “Thor: Love and Thunder” and Universal’s “Jurassic World Dominion,” the latter of which has grossed just under $1 billion at the worldwide box office. Warner Bros.’ box office hit “Elvis” is also making its way to streaming, making September the biggest month online yet for summer theatrical hits.

September is also a big month for world premieres of streaming originals. Disney+ is celebrating Disney+ Day on Sept. 8 with the world premiere of Robert Zemeckis’ live-action “Pinocchio,” while Netflix has the Oscar contender “Blonde” fresh off its Venice Film Festival world premiere and Apple TV+ has the Zac Efron-starring historical comedy-drama “The Greatest Beer Run Ever.”

Prepare for the month in streaming with our list below of the 20 biggest movies new to streaming in September.