22 Best Movies New to Streaming in October: ‘X,’ ‘Crimes of the Future’ and More

Halloween is upon us, which means it’s perfect timing for Ti West’s “X” and David Cronenberg’s “Crimes of the Future,” two of the best new horror movies of the year, to hit streaming platforms. But that’s not all this scary season. Contemporary horror favorites like “The Witch” and the gory “Evil Dead” reboot are also returning to streaming just in time for Halloween, while Hulu is offering up a brand new reimagining of the “Hellraiser” franchise. In other words, there will be no shortage of terrifying movies to stream this Halloween season.

Elsewhere on streaming in October, James Bond fans get the ultimate treat as all 25 movies in the long-running franchise become available to stream on Amazon Prime Video. Netflix, meanwhile, is jumpstarting its awards season by debuting Germany’s official Oscar contender, a bold new take on “All Quiet on the Western Front,” and Henry Selick and Jordan Peele’s animated contender “Wendell and Wild.”

Check out a rundown below of the best new films to stream in October.