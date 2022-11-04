21 Best Movies New to Streaming in November: ‘Nope,’ ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ and More

It’s no longer the summer movie season, but November is a blockbuster month for streaming. Viewers are getting a double dose of both Florence Pugh and Harry Styles, as Olivia Wilde’s much-publicized thriller “Don’t Worry Darling” arrives on HBO Max in addition to Pugh’s “The Wonder” on Netflix and Styles’ “My Policeman” on Amazon Prime Video. But there’s a lot more star-power to be found this month: Jennifer Lawrence returns to indies on Apple TV+, Daniel Radcliffe embraces his inner Weird “Al” Yankovich for Roku, Lindsay Lohan mounts her Netflix comeback and more.

Also of note this month on streaming is the arrival of two of the year’s most acclaimed documentaries. National Geographic’s “Fire of Love” tells the unforgettable love story of two volcanologists and Prime Video’s “Good Night Oppy” is a real-world spin on “Wall-E” as it follows a Mars rover roaming the red planet for 15 years.

Perhaps the biggest new addition to streaming this month is Jordan Peele’s “Nope” debuting on Peacock. Check out the full rundown of new streaming options below.