21 Best Movies New to Streaming in May: ‘Air,’ ‘Quantumania,’ ‘A Man Called Otto’ and More

The summer movie season kicks off in theaters this month with huge studio tentpoles like “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,” “Fast X” and “The Little Mermaid.” Streaming is also set to have a big summer kickoff thanks to the arrival of recent box office winners (Sony’s “A Man From Otto”), acclaimed indies (Willem Dafoe’s one-man-show “Inside”), beloved docs (Michael J. Fox’s “Still”) and high-profile world premieres like Hulu’s “White Men Can’t Jump” reboot and Netflix’s Jennifer Lopez action vehicle “The Mother.”

The biggest movie arriving on streaming in May is Marvel’s “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania,” although it was not a critical or box office hit when it opened in theaters in February. Perhaps a bulk of Marvel fans were waiting for the Paul Rudd-led adventure to hit streaming before checking it out.

While there are a handful of great new films debut on streaming in May, moviegoers might also care to know about two last-minute streaming additions in April: “Scream VI” and “Champions.”

Paramount’s “Scream VI” officially debuted April 25 on Paramount+ after grossing more than $108 million and counting at the domestic box office to become the series’ top-grossing film stateside. The Woody Harrelson indie sports comedy “Champions,” meanwhile, picked up $16 million domestically in a nice win for Focus Features in March.

As for the best new streaming arrivals in May, check out the rundown in the list below.