23 Best Movies New to Streaming in May: ‘Sonic 2,’ ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ and More

Once you’re done streaming “The Batman” on HBO Max for the umpteenth time, it’s time to direct your attention to all of the new offerings on streaming platforms this month. Perhaps the biggest debut is “Sonic the Hedgehog 2” on Paramount+, which should keep children and families glued to the television well into the summer. The new 45-day theatrical window means a smaller gap between a film’s theatrical release and streaming debut, and so the “Sonic” sequel hits Paramount+ as it’s still proving to be a box office force. The film recently picked up $11 million in its fourth weekend of release to place No. 2 at the box office.

Elsewhere on streaming in May is the return of “The Matrix Resurrections” to HBO Max. The fourth installment in the franchise was Warner Bros.’ final movie in 2021 to get the hybrid-release model, in which films opened in theaters on the same day they became available to stream on HBO Max for 31 days. Now “Resurrections” is returning to the streamer. “Jackass” fans will also get to check out the extended edition of “Jackass Forever” when “Jackass 4.5” debuts on Netflix, which is only slightly confusing considering “Jackass Forever” is streaming on Paramount+.

Check out a roundup below of the best films new to streaming this May.