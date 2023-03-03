20 Best Movies New to Streaming in March: ‘Murder Mystery 2,’ ‘Triangle of Sadness’ and More

With the Oscars right around the corner, it’s good timing for Ruben Östlund’s satirical dark comedy “Triangle of Sadness” to make its streaming debut on Hulu. The film is up for three Academy Awards, including best picture and best director, so make sure to catch up on it before the 2023 Academy Awards air on March 12.

It’s also good timing for “Creed” and “Creed II” to arrive on Amazon Prime Video (along with all the other movies in the long-running “Rocky” franchise), as “Creed III” opens in theaters nationwide on March 3. The same can be said for “Scream 4,” which debuts on Paramount+ this month just as “Scream 6” opens in theaters March 10. The two films are more connected than one might think since “Scream 4” star Hayden Panettiere returns to the horror franchise in “Scream 6.”

As is often the case, Netflix has some of the biggest original streaming offerings of the month. Idris Elba is finally back as detective John Luther in the long-awaited feature film follow-up to the beloved BBC crime show. It’s been over four years since Idris last played Luther, which makes “Luther: The Fallen Sun” a must-see movie event for fans this month. Also sure to be on people’s radars is “Murder Mystery 2,” which reunites Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston in the sequel to one of Netflix’s most-watched comedies of all time.

Check out a full rundown below of the best movies new to streaming in March 2023.