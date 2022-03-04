21 Best Movies New to Streaming in March: ‘Dune,’ ‘Drive My Car’ and More

With the 94th Academy Awards set for later this month on March 27, it couldn’t be better timing for some of the biggest nominees to hit streaming platforms in March. Denis Villeneuve’s “Dune” boasts 10 Oscar nominations, the second most-nominated movie of the year, and it’s finally returning to HBO Max this month to stream after originally debuting on the streamer for 31 days last fall. Steve Spielberg’s seven-time nominee “West Side Story” and Ryusuke Hamaguchi’s four-time Oscar nominee “Drive My Car” are also streaming this month, just in time to boost visibility ahead of the Academy Awards telecast.

Outside of Oscar nominees, new additions to streaming platforms in March include memorable indies from 2021 such as “Mass” and “El Planeta.” Paul Verhoeven’s 2021 festival shocker “Benedetta” is also making its streaming debut on Hulu this month. Love Denis Villeneuve? In addition to “Dune” returning to HBO Max, the director’s “Blade Runner 2049” becomes available on Netflix later this month. Christopher Nolan fans will be able to stream “Dunkirk” on Netflix this month, too.

Check out the full list of the best films new to streaming in March 2022 (and which platforms to stream them on) in the list below.