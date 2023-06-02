20 Best Movies New to Streaming in June: ‘Avatar: The Way of Water,’ ‘Creed 3,’ ‘Extraction 2’ and More

The summer movie season is heating up in theaters this June with the releases of Sony’s “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” Warner Bros.’ “The Flash” and Disney’s “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” but streamers are also set to make some noise with the arrival of big tentpoles. From Netflix unveiling the sequel to one of its biggest original movies in history (the Chris Hemsworth-starring “Extraction 2”) to Michael B. Jordan’s acclaimed “Creed 3” making its streaming debut on Prime Video, there are no shortage of major new releases to watch from the comfort of your own home this month.

No June streaming debut is bigger than James Cameron’s “Avatar: The Way of Water,” which finally debuts on Disney+ after becoming the third highest-grossing movie worldwide with $2.3 billion. “The Way of Water” trails only Cameron’s original “Avatar” ($2.9 billion) and Marvel’s “Avengers: Endgame” ($2.7 billion) on the unadjusted for inflation list.

Below is a full rundown of the best movies debuting on steaming in June.