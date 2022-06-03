×

22 Best Movies New to Streaming in June: ‘Doctor Strange 2,’ ‘No Time to Die’ and ‘The Northman’

Marvel fans are getting a streaming surprise this month as Disney has confirmed that its summer blockbuster “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” is making a quicker jump from theaters to Disney+ than expected. With the “Doctor Strange” sequel’s June 22 streaming launch, Disney+ officially has the biggest streaming event of the month.

It’s also a great month to be a Leonardo DiCaprio fan, as three classics starring the Oscar winner are coming to streaming: “The Departed” (Netflix), “Titanic” (Netflix) and “The Wolf of Wall Street” (Paramount+). But that’s not all. Original films starring Adam Sandler, Bryan Cranston, Queen Latifah, Bowen Yang, Jennifer Lopez, Dakota Johnson and Emma Thompson are also gearing up for streaming debuts this month.

The second most notable streaming debut in June is “No Time to Die” finally bowing on Amazon Prime Video. Daniel Craig’s last James Bond outing earned $774 million at the pandemic box office and scored three nominations at the 2022 Oscars: sound, visual effects and original song. Billie Eilish and Finneas won the Academy Award for penning the eponymous song. The win marked the third consecutive Oscar for a Bond song after Adele’s “Skyfall” and Sam Smith’s “Writing’s on the Wall.”

Check out the list below for the best new films coming to streaming platforms in June 2022.

