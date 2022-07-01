20 Best Movies New to Streaming in July: ‘Uncharted,’ ‘House of Gucci,’ ‘Bob’s Burgers’

The summer movie season on streaming heats up after the June debuts of “No Time to Die” (now on Amazon Prime Video) and “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” (now on Disney+) with a handful of high profile streaming debuts this month. Thanks to the new 45-day theatrical window, Warner Bros. is bringing “The Bob’s Burgers Movie” to HBO Max just a few weeks after it opened in theaters and grossed $31 million at the U.S. box office. “Bob’s Burgers” fans will surely savor the chance to re-watch the well-reviewed film version of the Fox animated series.

It’s taken quite awhile, but Ridley Scott’s love-it-or-hate-it fashion murder drama “House of Gucci” finally comes to streaming with a premiere on Amazon Prime Video in July. While the film has been available on Prime Video for purchase and rent for several months, it will now be available to stream at no extra cost to subscribers.

Other highlights this month include the streaming debut of the Tom Holland-Mark Wahlberg adventure “Uncharted,” plus A-list stars such as Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling and Dakota Johnson offering world premiere films exclusive to streamers. Check out below the best new offerings to streaming in July 2022.