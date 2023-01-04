19 Best Movies New to Streaming in January: ‘The Menu,’ ’You People,‘ ’Teen Wolf’ and More

January is often the slowest month at the box office, and the same could be said for streaming as 2023 kicks off with a lower profile collection of new additions on Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max and more platforms. The biggest debut of the month is the arrival of Mark Mylod’s “The Menu” on HBO Max. The horror comedy, starring Ralph Fiennes and Anya Taylor-Joy, performed strong at the box office for a post-pandemic indie release (it cleared the $30 million mark domestically) and should grow its audience even more on HBO Max as the genre-clashing tone is perfect for the streaming era.

Elsewhere, Amazon Prime Video has a glitzy new offering in the form of the Jennifer Lopez vehicle “Shotgun Wedding.” Paramount+ is hoping to make a splash by reviving the “Teen Wolf” franchise with “Teen Wolf: The Movie,” which brings back many original stars from the original MTV drama series. Netflix, meanwhile, is bringing Eddie Murphy and Jonah Hill together for the culture-clash comedy “You People.” It might be a lower profile month on streaming overall, but there’s certainly room for some big streaming breakouts to dominate buzz.

Check out the full list below of must-stream titles new to streaming platforms in 2023.