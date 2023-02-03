25 Best Movies New to Streaming in February: ‘Wakanda Forever,’ ‘The Woman King,’ ‘Skinamarink’ and More

Before we get into the buzzy new releases that are making their streaming debuts this month, let’s get this important PSA out of the way first: Peter Jackson’s “Lord of the Rings” trilogy is finally back on Netflix. There really is no better way to spend a winter weekend than on the couch with all 558 minutes of Jackson’s breathtaking Middle Earth adventures.

As for recent releases, Ryan Coogler’s Marvel blockbuster “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” is now streaming on Disney+ after earning well over $800 million at the worldwide box office. It’s a perfect time for the “Black Panther” sequel to hit streaming, as it was just nominated for four Academy Awards. A different kind of blockbuster new to streaming is “Skinamarink,” the indie horror sensation that cost only $15,000 to make and is now about to hit $2 million at the box office.

It also wouldn’t be February without some new Valentine’s Day streaming offerings. Netflix has united rom-com legends Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher for “Your Place or Mine,” while real-life couple Dave Franco and Alison Brie are behind Amazon Prime Video’s “Somebody That I Used to Know.”

Check out Variety’s full rundown below of the best new films to streaming platforms.