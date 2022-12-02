20 Best Movies New to Streaming in December: ‘Top Gun: Maverick,’ ‘Glass Onion,’ ‘Bullet Train’ and More

Streaming is going out with a bang in 2022 as December brings some of the biggest movies of the year to Netflix, HBO Max and more. There’s no bigger streaming premiere this month than “Top Gun: Maverick,” Tom Cruise’s record-breaking sequel that is destined to be the streaming hit of the holiday movie season. After grossing $1.4 billion to become the 11th highest-grossing film of all time worldwide (unadjusted for inflation), “Maverick” finally hits Paramount+ on Dec. 22 and should become the crown jewel of the new streaming platform’s film library.

Elsewhere, some of the year’s box office success stories (Brad Pitt’s “Bullet Train”) and infamous box office failures (David O. Russell’s star-studded “Amsterdam”) are also coming to streaming this month. As is the case every December, a ton of awards contenders are making their debuts, be it the streaming debut of “The Banshees of Inisherin” or Netflix’s onslaught of contenders, from “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” to “Pinocchio,” “White Noise” and “Bardo.”

Check out the full list below of best films new to streaming in December.