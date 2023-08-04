21 Best Movies New to Streaming in August: ‘Super Mario Bros.,’ ‘Guardians Vol. 3,’ ‘Asteroid City’ and More

As the summer movie season winds down in theaters this month, streaming is heating up as some of Hollywood’s biggest movies of 2023 make their debuts on various platforms. Families are in luck as “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” arrives on Peacock after becoming a box office sensation in the spring with over $1 billion at the worldwide box office. It was the first movie of 2023 to reach that box office milestone. Marvel fans are also in luck as James Gunn’s acclaimed “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” arrives on Disney+ after an $845 million run at the box office this summer.

Netflix, meanwhile, is hoping to compete with these blockbuster titles by releasing its latest potential franchise-starter with “Heart of Stone,” a star vehicle for Gal Gadot. The espionage thriller aims to be Netflix’s next “The Grey Man.” Gadot already has one of Netflix’s most popular movies thanks to “Red Notice,” which co-starred Ryan Reynolds and Dwayne Johnson.

While Peacock has yet to announce the arrival of “Fast X,” the latest entry in the “Fast and Furious” franchise is also likely to hit streaming this month after completing its theatrical window. Below are the best new films to streaming in August.