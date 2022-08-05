25 Best Movies New to Streaming in August: ‘Lightyear,’ ‘Prey,’ ‘Licorice Pizza’ and More

The summer movie season is winding down, and streaming will be more needed than ever this month as Sony’s “Bullet Train” is the only major studio tentpole releasing in theaters. Family audiences are in luck as Pixar’s “Lightyear” arrives on Disney+ after underwhelming at the box office earlier this summer. Some box office pundits believed that families became more inclined to watching Pixar films at home after “Soul,” “Luca” and “Turning Red” all skipped theaters and debuted on Disney+, which means “Lightyear’s” popularity could be getting a much-needed boost this month.

Elsewhere on streaming, indie movie lovers are getting a big win with the arrival of dozens of A24 movies on HBO Max. Studio favorites such as “The Spectacular Now” and Oscar winners “Amy,” “Room” and “Ex Machina” are all making their debuts on the Warner Bros. Discovery-backed platform. And Prime Video subscribers will finally be able to stream Paul Thomas Anderson’s most recent directorial effort, “Licorice Pizza.”

Check out Variety’s rundown below of the best streaming offerings this August.