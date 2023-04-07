22 Best Movies New to Streaming in April: ‘Cocaine Bear,’ ‘Ghosted,’ ‘Peter Pan and Wendy’ and More

Can Chris Evans and Ana de Armas convince moviegoers to flock to Apple TV+ this month? The streamer is surely hoping as it prepares to launch “Ghosted,” an action comedy in which a romantic hopeful (Evans) falls for a CIA agent (Armas) and gets entangled in her latest mission.

While Apple TV+ hopes to court young adults with its action romance, Disney+ aims to bring families together by launching its latest live-action fairytale remake: “Peter Pan and Wendy.” Unlike the upcoming live-action “The Little Mermaid,” which is opening exclusively in theaters over Memorial Day, “Peter Pan and Wendy” is skipping theaters and debuting directly on Disney+. The film is the latest from David Lowery, who directed Disney’s acclaimed “Pete’s Dragon” live-action remake a few years ago.

Elsewhere on streaming this month, Amazon Prime Video has the beloved Judy Blume documentary “Judy Blume Forever” and HBO Max is debuting the acclaimed David Bowie movie “Moonage Daydream.” Anyone looking for an easy crowd-pleaser will find it in “80 for Brady,” which streams on Paramount+ following a healthy run in theaters.

Check out the best movies new to streaming in April below.