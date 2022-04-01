20 Best Movies New to Streaming in April: ‘The Batman,’ ‘Her’ and More

Franchises are set to have a big month this April with the theatrical releases of “Morbius,” “Sonic the Hedgehog 2” and “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore,” but perhaps the most significant movie event of the month is going to take place on streaming. With Matt Reeves’ comic book tentpole “The Batman” completing its 45-day theatrical window this month after opening in theaters March 4, all eyes are on Robert Pattinson’s Caped Crusader to make his streaming debut. Warner Bros. has yet to provide the exact streaming date.

Outside of “The Batman,” there are no shortage of Hollywood blockbusters (“Inception” returns to Netflix), indie gems (Jeremiah Zagar’s criminally overlooked “We the Animals” comes to Netflix ahead of the director’s new Adam Sandler-starring Netflix movie “Hustle”) and Oscar-winning dramas (Spike Jonze’s “Her” on Netflix, for starters) arriving on various streaming platforms this month. Check out Variety’s monthly rundown below of the best films new to streaming in April.