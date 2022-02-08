22 Must-See Movies With Zero Oscar Nominations in 2022

The nominations for the 94th Academy Awards have been announced, and it was a great morning for the likes of “Dune,” “The Power of the Dog,” “West Side Story,” “Don’t Look Up” and more. For smaller-scale indies such as Sean Baker’s “Red Rocket,” Janicza Bravo’s “Zola” and Michael Sarnoski’s “Pig,” it was a morning of expected misses, but heartbreak nonetheless. Not every great film from last year was going to land an Oscar nomination, but it’s a tough pill to swallow when great movies such as “The French Dispatch” “The Card Counter,” “Mass,” and “The Green Knight” have zero Oscar nominations among them.

Check out a roundup of the best movies completely rejected by the 2022 Oscars in the list below.