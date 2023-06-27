×
Switch edition between U.S. Edition Asia Edition Global Edition
Plus Icon Read Next: Spider-Man Dethrones The Flash in Battle of Superheroes Atop U.K. Box Office as Indiana Jones Looms

The 10 Best Films of the Year (So Far)

By
Peter Debruge, Owen Gleiberman
Best Films of 2023 (So Far)

An experimental horror film made for $15,000. A drama about the invention of Air Jordans, another about the invention of spicy Cheetos. The exquisite tale of a love so endless it wasn’t mean to exist in this life. And two films by Guy Ritchie. The last thing a best-of movies list should be is predictable, and coming halfway through the year we feel like this one is full of offbeat gems we’re proud to celebrate for the flukiness of their flair. That spirit extends even to the new “Spider-Verse” sequel, the rare mainstream movie chancy enough to restore one’s faith in the joys of escapism.   

Comments

More From Our Brands

ad