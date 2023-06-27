The 10 Best Films of the Year (So Far)

It’s a horror film set in an old dark house, but that’s kind of like saying that David Lynch’s “Eraserhead” is a fairy tale about a nerd with a perm. Kyle Edward Ball shot this experimental creep-out for $15,000 in the home he grew up in, and the movie, which has no plot (but boy does stuff happen), is all about the grainy texture of 3:00 a.m. fear, the TV that blares ancient cartoons, the toys that get tossed around (by someone? something?), the empty carpeted hallways where things go bump (and door frames occasionally move), and the ethereal presence of evil that becomes a voice of evil that becomes a face of evil, all seen through the eyes of two children left on their own. There’s a reason that “Skinamarink” became this year’s unlikeliest breakout indie sensation. More than a horror film, it’s a midnight mass. —OG