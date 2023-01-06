38 Must-See Films From 2022 to Stream: ‘Nope,’ ‘Everything Everywhere,’ ‘Top Gun 2′ and More

A new year is upon us, but January isn’t exactly the best time for being a moviegoer. Or maybe it is. New theatrical releases might be limited at the start of each year, but that only makes January 2023 the best time to catch up on the best movies that 2022 had to offer. Many film highlights from last year are now available to stream on various platforms, from Netflix to Prime Video, Hulu, Showtime Anytime, Paramount+, Apple TV+, Disney+ and more.

While audiences will have to keep waiting to stream James Cameron’s “Avatar: The Way of Water” on Disney+, anyone looking to watch one of 2022’s biggest blockbusters from home is in luck, as Tom Cruise’s “Top Gun: Maverick” is now available on Paramount+. Other studio tentpoles such as “Nope” and “The Batman” are already streaming, while Marvel’s “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” will launch Feb. 1 on Disney+. It might be an indie, but A24’s “Everything Everywhere All at Once” grossed over $100 million worldwide and is also streaming for Showtime subscribers ahead of likely Oscar nominations.

It might also be a good time to take a chance on one of last year’s great documentary offerings, be it “Fire of Love” on Disney+ or “Navalny” on HBO Max — or international titles, including the Venice-winning abortion drama “Happening” on Hulu. Overlooked gems like Sony’s “Devotion,” Prime Video’s “Catherine Called Birdy” and A24’s “After Yang” are also ready to stream.

Check out below Variety’s guide to streaming the best movies of 2022.