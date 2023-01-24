25 Great Films Rejected by the Oscars in 2023: ‘Nope,’ ‘The Woman King’ and More Earn Zero Noms

The nominations for the 95th Academy Awards are here, and it was a huge morning for the likes of “Everything Everywhere All at Once” (11 nominations), “All Quiet on the Western Front” (9 nominations), “The Banshees of Inisherin” (9 nominations) and “Elvis” (7 nominations), among other films. On the opposite end of the spectrum are “Nope,” “The Woman King,” “Devotion,” “She Said” and “Hustle,” all of which earned a combine zero nominations at the 2023 Oscars. It all goes to show you that Oscar nominations mean nothing when it comes to whether or not a movie is a must-see.

Head to Variety’s Oscar nominations list to see all of the nominees for the 2023 Oscars, and read below for our roundup of great movies that were totally rejected by the Academy.