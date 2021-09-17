The Best Morning Show Hosts of All Time, Ranked

Since the dawn of TV’s modern morning show in 1952 with the launch of NBC’s “Today,” thousands upon thousands of early-a.m. network hours have been filled with an ever-changing assortment of engaging faces — all in a bid to find the ideal on-screen personas to deliver news, information and stimulating side-chat as viewers go about their morning routines. After nearly six decades of the format’s dominance, these are, truly, the hosts with the most, who have made mornings uniquely their own.