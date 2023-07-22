Margot Robbie’s 10 Best Performances, From ‘Barbie’ to ‘I, Tonya’

From an Olympic figure skater to a historical queen, with a villainous vixen and a doomed Hollywood starlet, Margot Robbie is running the gamut of wide-ranging roles in movies.

To celebrate the opening of Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie,” where Robbie plays the toy doll alongside co-star Ryan Gosling, Variety ranks her 10 best performances of her career so far.

In the realm of contemporary Hollywood, Robbie has skyrocketed to the top of leading women over the past decade. With a delicate balance of blockbuster franchises and independent dramas, she continues to display her exceptional range and versatility.

Fully immersing herself in any role she takes on — whether it’s the raucous Harley Quinn in the DC Extended Universe in “Birds of Prey” or any of the versions of “Suicide Squad” (with or without “the”) or as a victim of abusive power in the newsroom in “Bombshell,” her bravery has been unmatched.

Beyond her acting prowess, she’s also demonstrated her commitment to cinema behind the camera with her production company LuckyChap Entertainment, which she co-founded with her husband Tom. Some of their most notable productions include “Promising Young Woman” (2020) and most recently, “Barbie.”

Robbie shows no signs of slowing down. With Oscar nominations for “I, Tonya” (2017) and “Bombshell” (2019), she seems destined for a trip (or multiple) to the Oscar podium. Read Variety’s ranking of Robbie’s 10 best film performances below.

Honorable mentions: “The Big Short” (2015); “Suicide Squad” (2016); “The Suicide Squad” (2021)