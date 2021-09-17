From Heath Ledger to Charlize Theron, 25 Best Acting Transformations in Films

The Oscars love an unrecognizable actor — prosthetics, weight gain (or loss) and other total transformations to better embody a character or real-life figure. Celebrating the release of Michael Showalter’s “The Eyes of Tammy Faye,” which stars Jessica Chastain wearing a pronounced jaw, Variety is ranking the 25 best modern transformations, both seen and snubbed by the Academy Awards.

We’re going to keep seeing makeup tricks in the future, and this year we’ve already had a complete transformation of Academy Award winner Jared Leto in Ridley Scott’s upcoming “House of Gucci” opposite Lady Gaga. The internet was set ablaze when they saw the first glimpse of Colin Farrell as DC Comics villain The Penguin in Matt Reeves’ “The Batman” opposite Robert Pattinson and Paul Dano.

Television is making significant alterations to actors, as seen with Lily James and Sebastian Stan’s hotly-anticipated Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee portrayals in Hulu’s limited series “Pam and Tommy.”

THE EYES OF TAMMY FAYE, Jessica Chastain as Tammy Faye Bakker, 2021. © Searchlight Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection Courtesy of Searchlight

Off its debut at the Toronto International Film Festival, Showalter’s dramedy tells the rise and fall of media-loving televangelist Tammy Faye Bakker (Chastain) and her husband Jim (played by Andrew Garfield). While the movie was met with a mixed-to-positive reception at TIFF, Chastain and Garfield are receiving the lion’s share of the notices, especially the former offering up her most delectable turn yet. With another look-altering performance from Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana in Pablo Larraín’s “Spencer” also receiving acclaim, the best actress could be an exciting race to watch unfold throughout the awards season.

Check out the ranked selections down below.

Honorable mentions: Andra Day (“The United States vs. Billie Holiday”), Joaquin Phoenix (“Joker”), Natalie Portman (“Black Swan”), Hilary Swank (“Boys Don’t Cry”), Tilda Swinton (“Suspiria”)