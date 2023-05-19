James Mangold’s Movies, Ranked: From ‘Dial of Destiny’ to ‘Walk the Line’

Throughout his career, James Mangold has adopted the old-school filmmaking style of American auteurs that invigorated the movie landscape, like Francis Ford Coppola, Michael Mann and Sidney Lumet. Barreling toward 30 years in the industry, Mangold has worn many different hats in Hollywood, serving as a director, writer and producer.
To celebrate the world premiere of Disney’s “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” at the Cannes Film Festival, Variety ranks all of Mangold’s directorial efforts so far.
It all began with his directorial and screenwriting debut “Heavy” (1995), which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival and won the Special Jury Prize, later screening at Cannes. His independent drama, which explores the loneliness of an overweight cook whose life is changed after meeting a waitress at his mother’s tavern, was inspired by one of Mangold’s classmates — and first displayed the filmmaker’s signature gritty style.
Mangold has since forayed into the superhero world with the Hugh Jackman-starring prequel film “The Wolverine,” and more prominently with “Logan,” the first superhero movie nominated for adapted screenplay. Action vehicles have also been his forte, as we witnessed with the best picture-nominated “Ford v Ferrari,” which won Academy Awards for film editing and sound editing. In addition, Mangold’s 2007 film “3:10 to Yuma,” a remake of the 1957 Western, gave Hollywood and audiences hope that remaking the classics isn’t always a bad thing.
Just before Jackman slipped into the role of Wolverine, he starred in Mangold’s fresh 1999 rom-com “Kate and Leopold,” which nabbed the actor his first Golden Globe nom for lead actor (comedy or musical).
Of course, a great filmmaker is not without his fair share of Oscar snubs. When Mangold brought the story of country singers Johnny and June Cash to the screen in “Walk the Line” (2005), his take resonated with both critics and audiences. Stars Joaquin Phoenix and Reese Witherspoon secured Oscar noms (with the latter taking home the best actress prize), but Mangold, and the film, came up short in one of the final years of the Academy nominating only five movies for best picture.
Mangold has become known for putting actors in unexpected roles and extracting surprising, affecting performances, as seen with Sylvester Stallone in “Cop Land” (1997).
Next up for the filmmaker is a “Star Wars” prequel film titled “Dawn of the Jedi,” which is set 25,000 years before “A New Hope” and will focus on the discovery of the force. He’s also helming the Bob Dylan biopic “A Complete Unknown” with Timothée Chalamet starring as the legendary folk singer.
Read Variety’s ranking of Mangold’s movies below, along with the best scene from each selection.
-
Knight and Day (2010)
Teaming Mangold up with Tom Cruise on a spy-thriller is a good idea. Add in Cameron Diaz at the tail end of her box office juggernaut run, and, on paper, it should all work. Instead, this attempted elevation of an espionage film is one of Mangold’s weakest efforts. The special effects are cringy by modern standards featuring poor CGI. In addition, a very mediocre storyline that the talented leads can’t manage to make believable for the viewer is among the most nefarious.
The scene that proves it: Roy kidnaps June.
-
Kate & Leopold (2001)
As an 1800s duke transported into the 21st century, Hugh Jackman plays opposite the rom-com queen Meg Ryan in Mangold’s fantasy flick. Tender and joyful moments help balance the Miramax movie’s flaws. Still, with a film with such a premise as time travel (which is explored in “Dial of Destiny”), Mangold manages to keep the mechanics of such a possibility grounded in reality. What’s most evident in “Kate & Leopold” is how it strengthened Jackman’s leading man status, which has remained strong since he blazed onto the Hollywood scene.
The scene that proves it: “I’ve been warned about you.”
-
The Wolverine (2013)
Hugh Jackman’s sixth screen appearance as the adamantium-reinforced superhero was a tough sit for fans who had grown accustomed to the formula of the X-Men films and were only on the brink of becoming oversaturated with the MCU. As clear amends for fans burned horribly by Gavin Hood’s 2009 film “X-Men Origins: Wolverine,” Mangold lays down the blueprints for what would become the much more thoughtful “Logan” four years later. With the action and special effects taking a backseat, the story doesn’t quite come together. But still, “The Wolverine” shows hints of the superhero movie’s vital evolution over the next decade.
The scene that proves it: Wolverine vs. Shingen
-
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (2023)
What makes a movie like “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” work is it knows who it’s catering to… the fans. Like any franchise protagonist without superpowers, and an 80-year-old one at that, the narrative actions defy most general physics and common logic. It might set a new record for the franchise for how many times people are kidnapped, and a good chunk of the story ends up being a 1969 version of “Grand Theft Auto.” Nonetheless, if you’re a die-hard lover of the adventurer, all the jitters and excitement you’d expect from the franchise are on full display.
The scene that proves it: Opening train chase sequence
-
Cop Land (1997)
“Cop Land” isn’t a perfect film. In fact, it’s far from it. However, the Miramax movie proved that another filmmaker could pull out a humanistic turn from Sylvester Stallone outside of his signature “Rocky” franchise. Mangold shows off his maturity in this sophomore directorial effort, with big thanks to Howard Shore’s somber score and Eric Edwards’ memorable cinematography.
The scene that proves it: “Don’t shut me out.”
-
Heavy (1995)
Mangold’s impressive directorial debut is perhaps what a film like “Hillbilly Elegy” (2020) wants to be. Stitched together by two raw and intense performances from character actor Pruitt Taylor Vince and the criminally underutilized Liv Tyler, Mangold finds the heart in this character-driven tale about an overweight pizza maker and a teenage waitress, which also features some humor. Mangold highlights the delicate moments in a simple script and puts a spotlight on veteran actress Shelley Winters, who delivers yet another solid performance.
The scene that proves it: “Victor? Nobody knows? You didn’t tell anybody?”
-
Girl, Interrupted (1999)
Mangold’s 1999 drama became the cementing of Angelina Jolie’s vivid star power coming after the TV movie “Gia” (1998) and the thriller “The Bone Collector” (1999). The director also draws visceral and impactful turns from Winona Ryder and Brittany Murphy. While “Girl, Interrupted” perhaps tries too hard to become the distant cousin of “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” (1975), it remains affecting and one of Mangold’s most realized acting ensembles.
The scene that proves it: Visiting Daisy
-
Ford v Ferrari (2019)
Films about racing cars can be stale and often difficult to make exciting for moviegoers who aren’t into NASCAR or any other speeding sports. Nevertheless, Mangold’s take on friends Carroll Shelby and Ken Miles (played by Matt Damon and Christian Bale), who partner with the Ford Motor Co. to beat Enzo Ferrari at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, is jam-packed with tension, thrills and wonderous performances, even though many know how the story ends. With ensemble standouts, including from Tracy Letts and Caitriona Balfe, it’s the artisan artistry that paved the way for “Ford’s” four Oscar noms.
The scene that proves it: Henry Ford II test drives the GT-40
-
Identity (2003)
While Mangold fans remain divided on this movie, filled with constant plot twists, after nearly 20 years, the film is a delightful fright featuring knockout turns by John Cusack, and Ray Liotta. Mangold’s work as a screenwriter, paired with Michael Cooney, is among his most taut and thrilling. Mangold’s psychological thriller is also unapologetic, even paying homage to mystery classics such as “Psycho” (1960) and “The Sixth Sense” (1999).
The scene that proves it: “Who am I speaking to?”
-
Walk the Line (2005)
Mangold brings out the tortured and charismatic allure of country singer Johnny Cash, brilliantly played by Joaquin Phoenix, and the wonderous love story that led him to his beloved June, expertly captured by Reese Witherspoon. Some may see the movie as a “paint-by-numbers” biopic, but formulas exist because they can work if executed earnestly. Moreover, Mangold’s choice to have the actors sing Cash’s recognizable hit tracks brings the feature to new heights.
The scene that proves it: “Cocaine Blues”
-
Logan (2017)
Mangold and writers Scott Frank and Michael Green changed the superhero genre by showcasing the final chapter of the heroic Wolverine (well, not really, thanks to “Deadpool 3”). Hugh Jackman’s commanding performance as the rugged regenerating mutant during his final days is the film’s anchor, while Patrick Stewart and Dafne Keen provide unconventional interpretations of Professor X and the deadly but loving Laura.
The scene that proves it: Final fight
-
3:10 to Yuma (2007)
A tension-driven remake that came in a smattering of Western sensations such as Andrew Dominik’s “The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford” (2007), the Lionsgate action-drama stands out in Mangold’s commercial efforts. Interestingly, while the remake harnesses some of the original’s classic qualities, it more resembles a refreshing Hollywood response to “Brokeback Mountain” (2005). Ben Foster delivers his finest acting effort as Charlie Prince, the right-hand man to Russell Crowe’s gunslinger Ben. Charlie’s hints of affection and his menacing rage allowed Foster to explore new realms within the genre and put Mangold’s attention to pacing on full display.
The scene that proves it: Final gun battle