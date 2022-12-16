×
Best International TV Shows of 2022

By
Manori Ravindran, Patrick Frater, Nick Vivarelli, Naman Ramachandran, K.J. Yossman, Elsa Keslassy, John Hopewell
Netflix/BBC/Banijay/Sky

As streaming giants like Netflix, Prime Video and Apple TV+ have evolved into truly global operations in recent years, the money they’ve been pouring into international originals is finally hitting the screen — and it shows. A number of the titles on this year’s list have originated from streamers, and these local stories, told with elevated subject matter and slick production values, are certainly resonating. But don’t count out broadcasters and regional streamers just yet. Heavy hitters like the BBC, Italy’s RAI, Korea’s tvN and Spain’s Movistar+ have once again proven why they remain the stalwarts of international drama. Check out the top international TV shows of 2022, as selected by Variety’s team of international correspondents around the world.

