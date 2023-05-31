15 Best ‘I Think You Should Leave’ Sketches, Ranked

Grab your Stanzo-brand fedora and a Dan Flashes shirt, because it’s time to determine which sketch from “I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson” reigns supreme.
The series, created by Robinson and Zach Kanin, is best known for its off-the-wall comedy style, usually punctuated by a wild performance from Robinson himself. To celebrate the May 30 release of the third season on Netflix, Variety’s biggest “I Think You Should Leave” fans ranked the show’s best moments.
Honorable mentions: “Triples is Best,” “You Can’t Cancel Lunch,” “Tammy Craps,” “TC Tuggers,” “Baby of the Year” and “Has This Ever Happened to You?”
-
Drive-Thru Pay It Forward (Season 3, Episode 3)
SPOILERS: If you don’t recognize this one yet, don’t worry, we’re doing something! In this sketch, Tim tries to do a good deed — for Tim — by pulling a fast-food-pay-it-forward that he plans to enjoy himself by swooping back around in the drive-thru line. This Season 3 newcomer is an early highlight of the new batch of episodes, and ordered its way onto our list fifty-five times.
Best line: “55 burgers, 55 fries, 55 tacos, 55 pies, 55 Cokes, 100 tater tots, 100 pizzas, 100 tenders, 100 meatballs,100 coffees, 55 wings, 55 shakes, 55 pancakes, 55 pastas, 55 peppers, and 155 taters.”
-
Little Buff Boys (Season 2, Episode 1)
Troll Boy gets it. Even if the sketch is goosed (It’s an old circus term!), Little Buff Boys flexes it way into our hearts, led by Sam Richardson as the host of a young men’s bodybuilding pageant that is taking center stage during a corporate retreat, much to the chagrin of the company’s head exec.
Best line: “What a crop. That’s a crop.”
-
The Dan Flashes Saga (Season 2, Episode 2)
Don’t spend your per diem all in one place, unless that place has the most complicated shirt patterns you have ever seen. With a bit about duking it out for expensive, snazzy attire and a follow-up ad promoting the outlet mall where the shirt-fighting goes down, the Dan Flashes two-parter is better because it has more scenes, and rightfully so.
Best line: “I mean, you walk by a store that has 50 guys who look just like me fighting over very complicated shirts, you go in. Yes, you do. You go in.”
-
The Babysitter Excuse (Season 1, Episode 5)
An off-hand excuse for tardiness becomes the center of an intense vengeance in this Season 1 sketch. After his partner casually mentions at a dinner party that their babysitter was late, Tim takes things one step further, saying she was in a hit-and-run. Instead of simply owning up to being late, he inexplicably implies it was the babysitter’s fault, and they called the cops but they said the people she hit “don’t matter.” When a friend, Barry, asks questions out of concern for the victims, forcing Tim to dig his heels deeper into the bizarre lie, Tim threatens to “beat the crap” out of Barry and devotes the entire evening to embarrassing him.
Best line: “Oh my god, Barry just palmed the dip!”
-
Hot Dog Car Crash (Season 1, Episode 5)
A hot dog shaped car drives through the window of a Brooks Brothers – but who was the driver? Certainly not Tim Robinson, who just so happens to be wearing a hot dog costume. Random! He rallies the customers to work as a team to find the culprit: “Maybe take his bare butt out of his costume and spank him?”
Best line: “We’re all trying to find the guy who did this and give him a spanking.”
-
Fully Loaded Nachos (Season 1, Episode 4)
One way to ruin a good date: ask the waiter to enforce a fake rule prohibiting one person from eating all the fully loaded nachos. Tim’s date sees right through his desperate ploy, saying, “Did you ask him to come over here and say that?” Over an orchestral score, Tim has a complete meltdown, fishing for excuses as the waiter immediately rats him out. Showcasing one of Tim’s most fragile characters yet, “Nachos” joins a rich assortment of “I Think You Should Leave’s” hall of fame food sketches.
Best line: “What?”
-
Calico Cut Pants (Season 2, Episode 4)
Tim Robinson comes to the defense of a coworker (Mike O’Brien) when he gets some droplets of urine on his pants, telling him about a completely user-funded site: Calico Cut Pants. But if you benefit from the site, you gotta give. After a series of Robinson’s increasingly desperate attempts to fundraise, O’Brien makes a fatal error: he hits him in the cup, and finds out that the Calico Cut gang runs deep. Sean, the security guard? He gives.
Best line: “Hold that door! Hold that door!”
-
Sloppy Steaks (Season 2, Episode 2)
We’ll forgive you if you didn’t like this sketch at first, because people can change. This sketch proves that through Tim Robinson’s character, who used to be a piece of shit — and the baby at a party knows it. Once you stop pouring water all over your big ol’ rare cut of meat and slicking back your hair, well even let you hold the baby.
Best line: “They can’t stop you from ordering a steak and a cup of water!”
-
Dylan’s Burger (Season 2, Episode 3)
When a group of business school friends reunite for a dinner with their professor, the conversation can’t seem to get away from Dylan’s burger. What starts as typical buyer’s remorse — Professor Yurabay regrets his order — soon turns into a bizarre obsession, as he begins poaching food from Robinson’s plate. “Let me take a video of you saying that you’re gonna kill the president,” he says, threatening to blackmail his former students if they tell anyone he housed Dylan’s burger down at Graham’s Loralei Lounge.
Best line: “Gimme dat.”
-
Ghost Tour (Season 2, Episode 1)
Emboldened by the ability to swear during an adult ghost tour, Tim goes on an absolute tear, continuously asking as he walks around a haunted mansion if any of “these fuckers,” meaning the apparitions, ever “pop out of the fucking wall and have like a huge cum shot,” annoying the rest of the tour group. Once he’s reprimanded by the guide, our protagonist chokes through tears to continue his crude line of questioning. But the genius of this sketch is its heartbreaking ending, as Tim is exiled from the tour and picked up by his elderly mom, who innocently asks, “Make any friends?”
Best line: “You’re saying we’re allowed to swear. I’m saying ‘big fat load of cum and horse cock,’ and you’re getting mad.”
-
The Bones Are Their Money (Season 1, Episode 5)
With a record deal on the line, Billy’s band had one job: Give ’em something spooky. Or at least, that’s how Tim Robinson’s character interprets the assignment. And from this, a song about the skeletons came to life, using bones, worms and bones as their money. (Editors note: Bones was mistakenly included twice in the list of currencies because the writer forgot if they had said it or not.)
Best line: “No, that’s why I’m so fucking confused.”
-
Coffin Flop (Season 2, Episode 1)
Spectrum is planning to drop 22 channels, including Corncob TV. If that happens, fans will miss out on the smash hit “Coffin Flop,” which has shown over 400 naked dead bodies falling out of coffins. The guys at Spectrum may think Tim Robinson is just some dumb hick (they said that to him at a dinner), but those with good taste know better.
Best line: “There’s no explanation, just body after body busting out of shit wood and hitting pavement.”
-
Focus Group (Season 1, Episode 3)
Launching perhaps the first viral sketch from “I Think You Should Leave,” Ruben Rabasa dominates a car focus group by repeating nonsensical suggestions, like “a good steering wheel that doesn’t fly off while you’re driving.” As is the case in many “ITYSL” sketches, the straight man becomes the butt of the joke, as Ruben’s character accuses Paul (played by co-creator Zach Kanin) of being a “teacher’s pet.” Then, with a bottle flip and a dab, he made television history.
Best line: “You flinched, Paul! Now you have to marry your mother-in-law!”
-
Karl Havoc (Season 2, Episode 1)
When Tim Robinson’s Carmine Laguzio transforms into Karl Havoc for the prank show “Everything Is Upside Down,” the plan is to cause some chaos at a local mall. When Carmine hobbles into the mall food court clad in a head-to-toe prosthetic suit, he’s not so sure about the sketch anymore: “There’s too much fucking shit on me!” Robinson proves his strength as a physical comedian throughout the series, but his ability to deliver hilarious lines while under an unmoving mask covering his expressions really shines through here.
Best line: “I don’t even want to be around anymore.”
-
Safari Flap Fedora (Season 2, Episode 3)
Employees from the company Qualstarr are on trial for insider trading, but their testimonies go off-track when their text messages are revealed. What begins as a conversation about their nefarious plans quickly turns into a back-and-forth over their coworker’s new fashion choice: “Oh my God, did you see Brian’s hat?” The kicker? Brian’s in the court room listening, with the hat on his head and a pair of dice in his pocket.
Best line: “I swear to fucking God, he tried to roll the hat down his arm like Fred Astaire, but the backflap got trapped around Rick’s wheelchair.”