15 Best ‘I Think You Should Leave’ Sketches, Ranked

Grab your Stanzo-brand fedora and a Dan Flashes shirt, because it’s time to determine which sketch from “I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson” reigns supreme.

The series, created by Robinson and Zach Kanin, is best known for its off-the-wall comedy style, usually punctuated by a wild performance from Robinson himself. To celebrate the May 30 release of the third season on Netflix, Variety’s biggest “I Think You Should Leave” fans ranked the show’s best moments.

Honorable mentions: “Triples is Best,” “You Can’t Cancel Lunch,” “Tammy Craps,” “TC Tuggers,” “Baby of the Year” and “Has This Ever Happened to You?”