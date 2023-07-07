The Best Horror Movies of 2023 So Far, Ranked — From ‘Scream VI’ to ‘Skinamarink’

The first half of 2023 has been a particularly robust time for horror, with films ranging from microbudget fare to Hollywood sequels making headlines. This list is sure to get shaken up by the year’s end, as there are a lot of provocative titles on the horizon, from studio sequels (“The Exorcist: Believer,” “Saw 10”) to campy fare (“Five Nights At Freddy’s,” “Thanksgiving”) and some rollicking festival hits (“Talk to Me,” “It Lives Inside”). Before revealing the top spots, here are some honorable mentions:

“M3GAN” — Although it was saddled with a PG-13 rating, America’s new favorite killer doll proved to be a box office sensation and a fun theatrical watch. Owing plenty to the 2019 reboot of “Child’s Play,” this tech-gone-wrong feature was filled with enough viral moments and GIF-able kills to keep the momentum going through a thin plot. Hopefully the sequel will capitalize more off of Allison Williams’ strong performance and create an even darker experience.

“Sick” — “Scream” creator Kevin Williamson co-wrote this low-profile COVID movie, a cozy mystery that felt right at home on streaming. Set primarily in one location, the claustrophobia of the central house made for a bloodthirsty experience able to gloss over budgetary restrictions. Although the ending got a little crazy, it’s nice to see a throwback slasher go for broke, with Williamson clearly having a ball again.

“The Wrath of Becky” — This amusing and violent genre picture stars Lulu Wilson as teenage assassin Becky, who targets Proud Boy-esque goons in the sequel to the 2020 neo nazi-killing first feature. Seann William Scott is a hoot as the leader of the all-male organization that is about to cause serious destruction if Becky doesn’t get to them first. They’ve stolen her dog and killed her only friend, setting the stage for some “Home Alone” meets “John Wick” mayhem. The final act ratchets up the tension and a funny coda begs for a sequel.