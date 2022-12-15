The 24 Best Hallmark Christmas Movies, Ranked

It’s officially Christmas movie season — in fact, at the Hallmark Channel, it begins in October. While there have been changes behind-the-scenes at the network, one thing remains the same: Their holiday cheer.

The channel first launched “Countdown to Christmas,” during which more than 20 new holiday movies premiere between October and December, in 2010. In 2013, Hallmark Movies and Mysteries rolled out their own version of “Countdown to Christmas” with “Miracles of Christmas” (originally “The Most Wonderful Movies of Christmas” and then “The Most Wonderful Miracles of Christmas”), airing at least 15 original movies during the same months.

“Christmas Under Wraps,” starring Candace Cameron Bure and David O’Donnell, debuted in 2014 and still holds the record for Hallmark’s highest-ever broadcast premiere ratings. Bure stars in four of the 10 most-viewed Christmas movies on the network, which also include “Switched for Christmas,” “The Christmas Train” and “A Royal Christmas.”

Here, Variety ranks the best Hallmark holiday movies to rewatch this year.