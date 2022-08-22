From Ina Garten to Guy Fieri: Ranking the 14 Best Food Network Hosts

Many of the emcees of Food Network have crafted their own lanes with signature dishes, and the ability to connect with viewers globally. From Bobby Flay’s laid-back approach to barbecuing to Ina Garten’s timeless approach to preparing a quick meal for friends, these cooks have anchored the cable channel since its 1993 inception.

To celebrate Italian chef Giada De Laurentiis’ birthday, Variety ranks the 14 best hosts and emcees of Food Network (and spinoff Cooking Channel) in the last 20 years. For the purposes of the list, we’re only citing those who were the host of a particular series, not guest judges. Although conquerors of the culinary world, don’t expect to see the names of veterans Julia Child, Wolfgang Puck or Anthony Bourdain (although they are some of the best in history).

The New York-based cable channel has produced some of the most entertaining and mouth-watering television shows of all time. Whether it’s Guy Fieri “rolling out” with his “Triple D” or Aarón Sánchez bringing the wizardry of Mexican flavors, there’s someone for everyone watching at home.

With long-standing staples such as prepping for a dinner party with hostess Garten, learning 30-minute meals from Rachael Ray or getting the satisfaction of “good eats” from former cinematographer Alton Brown, there are still more stars to be made, and more food to be eaten.

See who made the list of best Food Network hosts below.

Honorable mentions: Jose Garces, Tyler Florence, Alex Guarnaschelli, Sandra Lee, Michael Symon, Ming Tsai, Bobby Flay