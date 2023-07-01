20 Best Films New to Streaming in July: ‘They Cloned Tyrone,’ ’65,’ ‘Bird Box Barcelona’ and More

With “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” now playing in theaters and “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One,” “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer” on the way, July is shaping up to the biggest month yet for movie theaters this year. Things are a bit quieter on streaming, with no major studio tentpoles making their way to platforms. That’s all the more reason to get out of the house and buy a ticket at the local multiplex.

As for this month’s streaming options, Netflix doesn’t have an “Extraction 2”-sized action blockbuster, but it does have several new offerings. Jamie Foxx and John Boyega are leading the sci-fi conspiracy throwback “They Cloned Tyrone,” while Netflix is expanding Sandra Bullock’s “Bird Box” franchise with a Spanish-language spinoff movie. Apple TV+ also has two high profile new offerings: A Stephen Curry documentary that’s bound to be a must-see for sports fans and the Elizabeth Banks-Zach Galifianakis led true story comedy “The Beanie Bubble.”

Check out more of the best movies new to streaming platforms in July below.