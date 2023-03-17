20 of the Best Fictional Bands in Movies and TV, From Spinal Tap to Josie and the Pussycats

If you haven’t heard “Daisy Jones and The Six‘s” debut album “Aurora” yet, it might be time to clock in. The fictional band — fronted by Riley Keough, who plays protagonist Daisy Jones, and Sam Claflin, aka Billy Dunne — topped Billboard’s emerging artists chart with their 11-song set that pays homage to the moody ’70s rock that runs through Amazon’s 10-episode series, an adaptation of Taylor Jenkins Reid’s bestselling novel.

With enough star power, and the right tunes, fictional bands have the ability to incite mass hysteria. As fans live vicariously through the source material canonized on screen, their music is also immortalized in the hearts and playlists of eager listeners everywhere. In previous instances — from Mexican pop group Rebelde to Disney’s Cheetah sisters — this perfect storm has helped launch performers beyond their faux world, and onto stages and stadiums across the world.

Here Variety names 18 of the most beloved fictional bands and musicians from television and movies.