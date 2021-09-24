The 25 Best Documentaries About Hollywood, Ranked

Filmmakers have been puncturing the myths — and celebrating the legacies — of Hollywood’s Dream Factory for decades. Documentarians have chronicled the history of the studio system, the stories of industry trailblazers, and reflections on the art of creating with shadows and light. Thanks to the growth of streaming, many obscure and rarely seen titles are now readily available to cinephiles. Here are 25 noteworthy docs that reveal essential truths about Hollywood.