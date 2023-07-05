10 Best Disney Villains of All-Time: From Lion King’s Scar to Aladdin’s Jafar

From Scar’s telling us to be prepared to the poor unfortunate souls of Ursula, Disney movie villains have played vital roles in simultaneously frightening viewers and becoming fan favorites over the decades.

In honor of Walt Disney Co.’s 100th birthday later this year, Variety ranks the animation powerhouse’s 10 best movie villains of all time.

The talented animators that have passed through the studio’s halls have created countless characters that transcend the boundaries of conventional archetypes: Not only the whimsical roster of heroes that touch the hearts and imaginations of audiences globally but also the pure evil and sinister villains who have left indelible marks on audiences.

For generations Disney has tapped into the moral complexities of human nature, often challenging the viewer to question their own beliefs that can often live in the gray area between the existence of good and evil. We’ve seen it in redemption arcs explored such as Gaston in “Beauty and the Beast” (1991) or the Evil Queen in “Snow White and the Seven Dwarves” (1937), providing false hope to the audience that they can transform themselves but ultimately showing their evil is immutable.

Some of the most memorable villains have endured in pop culture, with icons like Cruella de Vil from “101 Dalmatians” and Maleficent from “Sleeping Beauty” inspiring live adaptation adaptations, re-imaginings and spin-offs. There’s also a sea change in diversity seen with characters like Mother Gothel from “Tangled” or Dr. Facilier from “The Princess and the Frog,” which provided a refreshing departure from the Eurocentric villains of the past.

Read Variety’s list of the best Disney villains below.

Honorable mentions: Evil Queen (“Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs”), Shere Khan (“The Jungle Book”), Syndrome (“The Incredibles”)

