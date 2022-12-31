The 50 Best Concerts of 2022

Out: couch potatoes. In: crowd surfers… even if we just define that as breaking the waves of the lines of fans queued up to catch concerts during the music world’s first fully open-for-business year in a while. Our writers were making up for lost pandemic time by catching shows at SoFi Stadium, the Forum and the Troubadour on the west coast, or Madison Square Garden, the Kings Theatre and Town Hall back east… or even in Las Vegas, Nashville, Tulsa, Philly, Paris and Medellín. Here, in no particular order, are 50 great ones that reminded us how streaming is ultimately no match for being in the room where it happens. —Chris Willman