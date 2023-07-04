The Best Concerts of the Year (So Far)

Young will play much bigger venues on his short west coast solo tour — even in L.A., where he is shortly scheduled to do a couple of nights at the Greek — but the benefit of seeing him at one of the first four concerts at the Hollywood hills’ 1200-seat Ford amphitheater is getting to feel like a fairie sprite lucky enough to just have happened upon Neil Young in the woods. (Woods that have palm trees, but close enough.) His candlelit setup — three pianos, a pump organ, acoustic and electric guitars, a painted stove, an operating model train set and a lit-up “LOVE” sign — felt like a living-room practice space that had been dragged out into the redwoods, or as close to a semi-natural setting as urban Hollywood is going to provide. “When I hold you in my arms, I forget what’s out there,” he sang in “Prime of Life,” and everyone in the place knew how he felt, even with some crowd noise drifting over from the Hollywood Bowl across the freeway. Young has always liked to portray himself as a man out of time, or out of the generational space-time continuum, way older than his years back when he was on Sugar Mountain and maybe younger than that now. He has rarely gotten so specific with his lyrics that you could say very many of his songs are flagrant anthems for a boomer generation. But the setlist for this tour sure includes a lot of songs that live up to the promise he made about doing “songs that apply to my life right now, and apply to everyone’s lives in this era that we’re in,” even though “some of them were written 10, 20, 30, 40 years ago, but never really played live.” Being Neil, he didn’t talk much about the time-fades-away themes between songs, or even specific people — just the lineage of the instruments on stage, and his loathing for AI. But his choice of deep cuts from his catalog said a lot, as he threaded them together, and hearing them in L.A.’s most magical venue made for an unforgettable experience. Everyone knew this was somewhere.