From ‘Psychosexual’ to ‘Rothaniel’: The Best Comedy Specials of 2022

The 2022 year of comedy brought out the best. It was the year of larger-than-life piano ballads, inflated egos and exciting newcomers. But 2022 was also the year of poignant self-reflection and personal reveals. From Jerrod Carmichael’s Emmy-winning “Rothaniel” to Kurt Braunohler’s “Perfectly Stupid,” it seemed like comedians were ready to bare their souls on stage in order to make us laugh and sometimes cry. In case you missed any of them, Variety staff rounded up their favorite comedy specials from the year (in no particular order).