Cate Blanchett’s 15 Best Film Performances: From ‘Carol’ to ‘Tár’

From the royalty of Elizabeth I to the betrayal of superhero villain Hela, Australian sensation Cate Blanchett is one of the most revered performers of her generation, with some of the most riveting turns in modern cinema.

To celebrate her birthday, Variety ranks her 15 best performances of her career (so far).

Beloved by critics, audiences,s and awards bodies, Blanchett has displayed a career that aspiring actors dream about. However, we knew we were witnessing one of cinema’s most gifted actresses from the beginning of her career. Getting her start in smaller, independent projects such as Cherie Nowlan’s “The Wedding Party” and Gillian Armstrong’s “Oscar and Lucinda,” it was her masterful turn in Shekhar Kapur’s “Elizabeth” that wowed the cinematic world, earning her the first of many Oscar nominations she would receive.

After portraying a different type of Queen, Katharine Hepburn, the Queen of the Oscars, in Martin Scorsese’s “The Aviator,” she won her first Academy Award for best supporting actress. With more memorable and stunning performances that would garner nominations, such as her work in Richard Eyre’s “Notes on a Scandal,” Todd Haynes’ “I’m Not There” and Kapur’s sequel “Elizabeth: The Golden Age,” she would win an undeniable Oscar for best actress in Woody Allen’s “Blue Jasmine” in 2014. Her last two nominations as the titular characters stand as some of her most beloved. The first was for the closeted lesbian in Todd Haynes’ love drama “Carol,” alongside an equally (and co-leading) invigorating Rooney Mara as her secret beau. The other was as the fictional visceral conductor Lydia Tár in Todd Field’s psychological thriller “Tár.”

We didn’t even mention the Oscar noms she was snubbed for, including “Bandits,” “Veronica Guerin” and the two most notable, “The Talented Mr. Ripley” from Anthony Minghella and “Nightmare Alley” from Guillermo del Toro.

Read Variety‘s list of Blanchett’s 15 best film performances below, and watch the best scene from each of the selections.

Honorable mentions: “Bandits” (2001); “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” (2022); “The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou” (2004); “The Missing” (2003); “The Shipping News” (2001)