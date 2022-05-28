From ‘An Education’ to ‘Promising Young Woman’: Carey Mulligan’s 10 Best Performances

Fifteen years in the game, English-born Carey Mulligan proves herself to be one of the best talented and exciting actresses working today. With two Oscar nominations to her name, she’s delivered an incredible array of characters and performances, many of which should have been recognized by the Academy.

Many remember her film debut in Joe Wright’s breathtaking “Pride and Prejudice” (2005) as Kitty Bennett opposite Keira Knightley. Her big break came when she was given the starring role of Jenny in the coming-of-age drama “An Education” (2009). Helmed by Lone Scherfig, the movie’s best picture nomination by the Oscars marked the first time two women-directed features were nominated in the top category. The other was Kathryn Bigelow’s “The Hurt Locker,” which won. Mulligan’s wistfully methodical portrayal earned her a BAFTA statuette for best actress and an Oscar nom.

After her nom, Mulligan continued exploring challenging and dynamic roles over the next decade, working with some of the most talented actors and directors in Hollywood. As Irene, she surrendered to the Driver (Ryan Gosling) in an elevator in Nicolas Winding Refn’s “Drive” (2011). As Sissy, she displayed heartbreak in the lyrics of the song “New York, New York” opposite Michael Fassbender in Steve McQueen’s criminally underrated “Shame” (2011). Finally, as Jean, she showed frustration in choosing between Oscar Isaac and Justin Timberlake in the Coen Brothers’ masterpiece “Inside Llewyn Davis” (2013).

Her next Oscar nom wouldn’t happen until she was steered by debut writer and director Emerald Fennell in the revenge drama “Promising Young Woman” (2020). In the third instance of two female-directed films nominated for the Academy’s top prize, Mulligan won the second most precursors for her turn as Cassie, a woman looking to the right the wrong caused by the men who assaulted her friend during college. Unfortunately, with a global pandemic, a changing BAFTA voting practice that resulted in an egregious snub, and an overlong awards season, she lost the prize to Frances McDormand’s third bout for “Nomadland.”

More to come from the wife of Mumford and Sons’ leading vocalist Marcus Mumford and the mother of two. She’ll star opposite Adam Sandler and Paul Dano in “Spaceman” from Johan Renck. Expected to be in the awards conversation once again when she takes on the uncovering of the sexual misconduct of Harvey Weinstein in the #MeToo movement feature “She Said” opposite Zoe Kazan and director Maria Schrader. The film is scheduled to be released later this year and distributed by Universal Pictures.

She’s also in the middle of filming “Maestro,” the next directorial effort of Bradley Cooper, where she’ll play Felicia Montealegre, the wife of Leonard Bernstein. The film will be released by Netflix and is expected in 2023.

Variety is ranking her 10 best film performances to date to celebrate her birthday. Read through the list below and watch the clip of the “scene that proves it” with each entry by clicking on the image.

Honorable mentions: “Pride and Prejudice” (2005), “The Great Gatsby” (2013), “The Dig” (2021)