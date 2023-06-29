The 20 Best Albums of the Year (So Far)

Like a sprawling mansion or national park, this strangely titled album with its demanding umlaut isn’t something you just casually visit: With 20 songs splayed over nearly 100 minutes, it’s less something you visit than explore. But although this experimental-pop masterpiece by the Christine in question (French singer-musician Heloise Letissier, who now uses he/him pronouns) reveals itself slowly, there’s a bounty of stunning songs: gorgeous synth-pop in “True Love,” Portishead menace on the following “Let Me Touch You Once,” several beautiful ballads (“A Day in the Water,” “Flowery Days”), samples of both Pachelbel’s Canon (on the stunning “Full of Life”) and Emerson Lake & Palmer, and somehow it’s all of a piece. Loosely based on playwright Tony Kushner’s 1991 HIV-AIDS elegy “Angels in America,” it’s sequenced as a triple album that is almost instructing the listener not to try to digest all at once (indeed, the track with the most streams, “To Be Honest,” is no. 18).

While Christine and the Queens is technically a solo artist who has been making records for more than a decade, here the artist name is slightly inexact: in many ways it’s actually Christine and the Dean — longtime Weeknd/Kanye West/Beyonce collaborator Mike Dean. Their partnership was seemingly unlikely but has exceeded every expectation, with Chris’ pristine, soaring voice racing excitedly down the new sonic corridors opened by Dean’s deeply atmospheric keyboards and imaginative sense of rhythm. But he’s hardly the only major collaborator: Significantly, two film composers — horror-film virtuoso Joseph Bishara and Sarah Schachner — make their presence known on multiple songs, as do veteran drummer Darren King and Chris’ longtime collaborator Ash Workman. Yet there’s no question that the album’s centerpiece is Chris’ utterly stunning singing. Multitracked into celestial choirs that sound like angels approximately 70 percent of the time, his vocal work here is truly a performance for the ages. This album requires patience — even the number of songs is deceptive, as there are multiple interludes and songs within songs, like the gloriously uplifting second half of “Lick the Light Out.” But by the time it ends with a triumphant victory lap on the magnificent “Big Eye,” all you’ll want to do is go back in. —Aswad