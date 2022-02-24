From Doctor Strange to Sherlock: Benedict Cumberbatch’s 10 Best Performances

There are few actors as skilled at capturing the gift and curse of genius than Benedict Cumberbatch. In a career that’s spanned stage, television and film, the actor has established himself as your go-to for cinematic brilliance. But that’s only part of his range and over the past decade, the star of “The Power of the Dog” has played a wide variety of complex characters. Cumberbatch is set to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Feb. 28, the latest accolade for the Emmy- and BAFTA-winner and two-time Oscar nominee. On the eve of this honor, we take a look at 10 of his greatest roles.

TIPSHEET

WHAT: Benedict Cumberbatch receives a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

WHEN: 11:30 a.m., Feb. 28

WHERE: 6918 Hollywood Blvd.

WEB: walkoffame.com