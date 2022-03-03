Batman Actors Ranked From Worst to Best

Holy Listicle, Batfans! With the release of “The Batman” this weekend at theaters and drive-ins everywhere, we’re once again summoned to measure the Batmanliness of a new Bat Guy — Robert Pattinson — against his predecessors as the Caped Crusader character.

Of course, many aficionados insist that Kevin Conroy, the vocal-talent star of several animated TV series and made-for-video films, is the all-time best Batman. Others will weigh in with recommendations for another heard-but-not-seen star, Will Arnett of “The Lego Batman Movie.” And Troy Baker certainly has a loyal following as the Batvoice for a batch of video games.

But we have opted to limit this list of least-to-best actors (not movies, mind you, but actors) who have donned the cape and cowl in live-action feature films or movie serials. (Yes, Virginia: Even Adam West got a big-screen showcase back in the day.) OK: Let the Batranking begin.