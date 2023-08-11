‘Barbenheimer’s’ Global Box Office Battle: How the Two Blockbusters Are Performing in Countries Around the World

The dual release of Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie” and Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer” on July 21 has restored the box office to its pre-COVID glory, and the effects have been felt around the world.

To date, “Barbie” — a comedy starring Margot Robbie as the iconic doll who goes through an existential crisis — has crossed the $1 billion mark worldwide, making Gerwig the first solo female director to do so. But “Oppenheimer,” in which Cillian Murphy portrays the father of the atomic bomb, has also stood its ground, making over $602 million globally — an amazing feat for a three-hour-long film based on a historical figure.

Though “Barbie” has held tightly onto the No. 1 spot at the domestic box office since its release, “Oppenheimer” has fought its way to the top in other major markets, including India and Hong Kong. And, both films have stirred up some controversy in various countries due to their themes — specifically, “Barbie’s” feminist undertones and “Oppenheimer’s” depiction of the creation of the bombs that were dropped in Japan — oftentimes making one the winner by default.

As both “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer” head into their fourth weekends of release, below is a breakdown of how the movies have performed so far in the world’s biggest markets, using data from Box Office Mojo.