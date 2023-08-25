‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Cast Revealed: See Who’s Headed to the Beach for Season 9 (Photos)

A slew of singles are headed to the beach for the ninth season of “Bachelor in Paradise,” the raunchy spinoff from “The Bachelor” where alums get another chance at their journey for love.

“Bachelor in Paradise” Season 9 — which premieres on Sept. 28 at 9 p.m. — will bring back fan-favorite contestants from “The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette.” Jesse Palmer returns for his second year as host and Wells Adams will be back as the resident bartender.

Included in this season’s group are cast-offs from the most recent season of “The Bachelorette” that starred Charity Lawson, including Brayden Bowers, Aaron Bryant, Peter Cappio, Sean McLaughlin and Aaron Schwartzman. Four “Bachelorette” stars themselves are also going to Mexico: Lawson, Hannah Brown, Katie Thurston and Rachel Recchia, who is an actual contestant on the show. (The other three are slated for guest appearances on the show, though time will tell what exactly they’re in Mexico for — after all, Thurston’s ex-fiancé, Blake Moynes, is part of the cast, so that could result in an awkward reunion.) Lawson, of course, got engaged to Doton Olubeko on the most recent season of “The Bachelorette,” and her runner-up, Joey Graziadei, will be the next star of “The Bachelor.”

As always, this cast announcement only includes the first crop of personalities to hit the beach. As the season unfolds, the drama gets even greater as more Bachelor Nation alums make their way to Mexico to join in on the fun — or ruin blossoming romances.

Below, see all the singles headed to Mexico for “Bachelor in Paradise” this season.