‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Cast Revealed: See Who’s Headed to the Beach for Season 9 (Photos)

A slew of singles are headed to the beach for the ninth season of “Bachelor in Paradise,” the raunchy spinoff from “The Bachelor” where alums get another chance at their journey for love.
“Bachelor in Paradise” Season 9 — which premieres on Sept. 28 at 9 p.m. — will bring back fan-favorite contestants from “The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette.” Jesse Palmer returns for his second year as host and Wells Adams will be back as the resident bartender.
Included in this season’s group are cast-offs from the most recent season of “The Bachelorette” that starred Charity Lawson, including Brayden Bowers, Aaron Bryant, Peter Cappio, Sean McLaughlin and Aaron Schwartzman. Four “Bachelorette” stars themselves are also going to Mexico: Lawson, Hannah Brown, Katie Thurston and Rachel Recchia, who is an actual contestant on the show. (The other three are slated for guest appearances on the show, though time will tell what exactly they’re in Mexico for — after all, Thurston’s ex-fiancé, Blake Moynes, is part of the cast, so that could result in an awkward reunion.) Lawson, of course, got engaged to Doton Olubeko on the most recent season of “The Bachelorette,” and her runner-up, Joey Graziadei, will be the next star of “The Bachelor.”
As always, this cast announcement only includes the first crop of personalities to hit the beach. As the season unfolds, the drama gets even greater as more Bachelor Nation alums make their way to Mexico to join in on the fun — or ruin blossoming romances.
Below, see all the singles headed to Mexico for “Bachelor in Paradise” this season.
-
Greer Blitzer
Greer Blitzer was on “The Bachelor” Season 29.
-
Brayden Bowers
Brayden Bowers was on “The Bachelorette” Season 20.
-
Aaron Bryant
Aaron Bryant was on “The Bachelorette” Season 20.
-
Peter Cappio
Peter Cappio was on “The Bachelorette” Season 20.
-
Jessica 'Jess' Girod
Jess Girod was on “The Bachelor” Season 27.
-
Eliza Isichei
Eliza Isichei was on “The Bachelor” Season 26 and “Bachelor in Paradise” Season 8.
-
Katherine 'Kat' Izzo
Kat Izzo was on “The Bachelor” Season 27.
-
Samatha 'Sam' Jeffries
Sam Jeffries was on “The Bachelor” Season 26.
-
Olivia Lewis
Olivia Lewis was on “The Bachelor” Season 27.
-
Sean McLaughlin
Sean McLaughlin was on “The Bachelorette” Season 20.
-
Blake Moynes
Blake Moynes was on “The Bachelorette” Season 16 and 17.
-
Mercedes Northup
Mercedes Northup was on “The Bachelor” Season 27.
-
Rachel Recchia
Rachel Recchia was on “The Bachelor” Season 26, and the lead of “The Bachelorette” Season 19.
-
Kylee Russell
Kylee Russell was on “The Bachelor” Season 27.
-
Aaron Schwartzman
Aaron Schwartzman was on “The Bachelorette” Season 20.
-
Will Urena
Will Urena was on “The Bachelorette” Season 18.
-
Brooklyn Willie
Brooklyn Willie was on “The Bachelor” Season 27.
-
Catherine 'Cat' Wong
Cat Wong was on “The Bachelor” Season 27.